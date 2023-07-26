Karnataka weather update: At least 27 dead since June in rain-related incidents, says minister

Heavy rain continued to batter parts of Karnataka, prompting authorities of several districts to extend holidays for schools and colleges on Wednesday after a flash-flood warning. The incessant downpour wreaked havoc in the southern state, especially in the coastal and northern parts, where an increased number of rain-related incidents are being reported. Showers caused damage to life and property, and hindered vehicular movement, bringing life to a standstill. Dams, rivers, rivulets, lakes and other reservoirs and water bodies filled to the brim, flooding into cities and towns and submerging several structures in Karnataka.

27 dead since June: Revenue Minister

As many as 27 people have died between June 1 and July 24 in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, according to Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda. Authorities told news agency PTI on Tuesday that at least four people have lost their lives in Udupi and Vijayapura, with three deaths being reported from Udupi district in the last two days.

A 12-year old girl from Hebri taluk died after falling into a river near her house on Sunday. Similarly, a 53-year old man from Brahmavar taluk drowned after falling into a stream on Monday. The body of an elderly woman from Karkala taluk, who went missing two weeks ago, was also found in the Annalu river on Sunday. Another elderly woman was killed in Vijayapura district when a house wall collapsed on her.

CM to visit disaster-prone areas

Authorities including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues have decided to tour the disaster-prone areas in the state and assess the damage caused to life and property due to the incessant showers. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured that the government is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground.

“The India met dept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground,” CM Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration,” he added.

IMD extends red alert in coastal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended its “red” alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, issued an “orange” alert in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, and a “yellow” alert over Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Ballari and Hassan districts on Tuesday.

