Despite heavy showers, 23 districts in Karnataka record 20-62% rainfall deficit

Heavy rain in Karnataka since the beginning of the month has made up in part for the rainfall deficit observed in June, but many of the southern state's districts continue to see a deficit ranging from 20 to 62 per cent, data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. Even as Karnataka received “heavy to very heavy” precipitation since the start of July, reservoirs are also yet to fill up and the threat of a drought-like situation still looms. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The KSNDMC analysed data from June 1 to July 9 and said 23 districts in the state are still witnessing a rainfall deficit. Bagalkote saw a “large deficit”, of 62 per cent, while 22 districts, namely Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Haveri, Koppala, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Ramanagara, all saw deficits ranging from 20 to 59 per cent.

Districts including Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga received a “normal” amount of rainfall in the period, while Tumakuru and Kolar were the only districts that saw excess rainfall, by 20 per cent each.

Incessant downpour lashed the coastal and northern districts of Karnataka this month. Thus, the rainfall deficiency in south India has reduced from 45 per cent to 23 per cent, news agency PTI reported. While northern and central India witnessed excess rainfall in July, north-eastern and eastern parts saw a continued deficiency, according to IMD data.

