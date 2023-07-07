Two more deaths bring toll in rain-related incidents to four in Karnataka this monsoon

Karnataka continued to see heavy showers on Friday, with two more deaths in rain related incidents. Coastal areas including the Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts are the worst hit this monsoon season. It was earlier reported that there have been 52 deaths in pre-monsoon rains in the state this year.(ANI)

A 47-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were killed in Dakshina Kannada district in two separate incidents. The woman, identified as Zareena, was killed in a landslip, when part of a hill caved in on her house early on Friday, according to news agency PTI. The incident occurred in the Nandavara area in Sajipamunnur village of Bantwal taluk.

READ | Amid heavy downpour, IMD issues red, orange & yellow alerts in Karnataka; Check areas

The deceased is survived by her husband, Mohammed, and her 20-year-old daughter Safa, who was rescued by the fire department and police from under debris. Rescue personnel recovered Zareena's body after a long search, from under huge mounds of soil and rubble. Meanwhile, Safa is bring treated at a hospital.

In another incident, the 45-year-old man, identified as Narayana, was washed away in a drain while he was trying to cross a culvert in Sullia taluk. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful due to heavy water flow. Two others have lost their lives in rain related incidents in Karnataka on July 4 and July 5, bringing the death count so far to 4 this monsoon season.

READ | Karnataka: 45-year-old-man washed away in drain while crossing culvert

It was earlier reported that there have been 52 deaths in pre-monsoon rains in the state this year. In this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to bring in immediate relief measures in these coastal districts.

READ | 52 dead in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains, says CM Siddaramaiah

He also instructed district in charge ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Mankala Vaidya to visit these spots.