Karnataka: 45-year-old-man washed away in drain while crossing culvert

A 45-year-old man was washed away in a drain while crossing a culvert in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the man identified as Narayana was washed away on Thursday. (HT/Image for representation)

According to the police, the man identified as Narayana was washed away on Thursday.

Police personnel, fire officials and locals carried out an operation to search and rescue the man but failed to do so due to heavy water flow.

READ | 2 dead in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, IMD issues alert

The Tehsildar of the Taluk has requested to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams for the search operation.

Earlier, two people died in rain-related incidents between July 4 and July 5 in the state, the district administration said.

Suresh Gatty (52) drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration has paid ₹5 lakh as compensation to his family members.

READ | Amid heavy downpour, IMD issues red, orange & yellow alerts in Karnataka; Check areas

In another incident on July 5, Santosh (34) was electrocuted in Kulai when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road.

Deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan M.P (Dakshina Kannada) said, "Action is being taken to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased on behalf of the Mescom department."

All schools and colleges (pre-university colleges only) were declared a holiday till Thursday in Dakshina Kannada due to heavy rain.

The deputy commissioner (Dakshina Kannada) said that fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea as heavy rain has been forecast.