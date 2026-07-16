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    Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

    Looking for films, food festivals, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for July 18 (Saturday) and July 19 (Sunday).

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 15:54:24 IST
    By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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    FLICK FIX

    At the theatres this weekend, watch filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.
    At the theatres this weekend, watch filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    The Odyssey

    Cast: Tom Holland, Matt Damon

    Mahaprabhu Jagannath

    Cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, Aadityaraj Sharma

    BITE STOP

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Mughlai feast

    Where: Anjeer, Global Gateway Towers, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram

    Time: 2pm to 4pm

    Antojitos & Cocktails

    Where: Pendulo, Ambawatta One Complex, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

    Time: 7pm to 10pm

    PLAY DATE 

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

    Krishna - The Broadway Musical

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

    Time: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

    Saturday

    Bunkar... Stories Woven Anew

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

    SUNDAY 

    Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    Time: 5.30pm & 8.30pm

    Storytime for Kids

    Where: Near the Children’s Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    Time: 6pm to 7pm

    GROOVE IT 

    SATURDAY

    Bismil Ki Mehfil

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    Time: 7pm

    SUNDAY 

    Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore

    Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan

    Where: Epicentre, Gurugram

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    SATURDAY 

    CCC Summer Checkmate Clash

    Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

    Time: 11am

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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