Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
The Odyssey
Cast: Tom Holland, Matt Damon
Mahaprabhu Jagannath
Cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, Aadityaraj Sharma
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Mughlai feast
Where: Anjeer, Global Gateway Towers, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram
Time: 2pm to 4pm
Antojitos & Cocktails
Where: Pendulo, Ambawatta One Complex, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
Time: 7pm to 10pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Krishna - The Broadway Musical
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm
Saturday
Bunkar... Stories Woven Anew
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 5pm & 7.30pm
SUNDAY
Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 5.30pm & 8.30pm
Storytime for Kids
Where: Near the Children’s Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 6pm to 7pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Bismil Ki Mehfil
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 7pm
SUNDAY
Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan
Where: Epicentre, Gurugram
Time: 7pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
CCC Summer Checkmate Clash
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
Time: 11am
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction