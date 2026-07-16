Weekend Planner (July 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX At the theatres this weekend, watch filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey featuring actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

The Odyssey

Cast: Tom Holland, Matt Damon

Mahaprabhu Jagannath

Cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, Aadityaraj Sharma

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mughlai feast

Where: Anjeer, Global Gateway Towers, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Antojitos & Cocktails

Where: Pendulo, Ambawatta One Complex, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Time: 7pm to 10pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Krishna - The Broadway Musical

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

Saturday

Bunkar... Stories Woven Anew

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 5.30pm & 8.30pm

Storytime for Kids

Where: Near the Children’s Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 6pm to 7pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Bismil Ki Mehfil

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

Time: 7pm

SUNDAY

Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan

Where: Epicentre, Gurugram

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

CCC Summer Checkmate Clash

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

Time: 11am

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