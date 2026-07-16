Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    Erling Haaland finally accepts Tom Holland's dinner invite

    Commenting on a Reel of the interview, the chronically-online Haaland wrote: “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 15:57:09 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    What started as an awkward internet confession has turned into celebrity bromance. Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

    Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Instagram)
    Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Instagram)

    Commenting on a Reel of the interview, the chronically-online Haaland wrote: “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

    The back story

    This dates back to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in June, when Tom Holland was watching Lewis Hamilton race, and spotted Haaland in a luxury hospitality suite across him. Deciding to “shoot his shot,” the actor sent Haaland an Instagram DM, inviting him out for a friendly dinner, but he never got a reply.

    At the time, Haaland had ghosted the DM, treating it as a random text from a stranger, later revealing on a Norwegian show that he didn’t know who Holland was since he doesn’t watch movies.

    When Holland shared this story on Fallon’s show, he laughed it off, admitting, “This is exactly the kind of humbling experiences that actors need.”

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Erling Haaland Finally Accepts Tom Holland's Dinner Invite
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Erling Haaland Finally Accepts Tom Holland's Dinner Invite
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes