Traffic disruptions likely in Delhi following heavy rain

Traffic disruptions were likely in Delhi due to water accumulation in low-lying areas and roads as the Capital received heavy rain on Wednesday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected during the day as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were expected in isolated places. (PTI)

The IMD issued a yellow alert asking people to stay updated about the severe weather for most of the Delhi and National Capital Region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms were expected in isolated places.

“Major traffic disruption might occur on roads. There might be water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads,” said the IMD website.

An IMD official said intense convection passing through Delhi caused heavy rainfall from 05:30-08:30am.

The Safdarjung station, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 37.1 mm of rain over the 24 hours that ended at 8.30am.

The Capital received its heaviest deluge for a July day in 21 years on the 8th of the month when 126.1mm of rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm, triggering chaos on the streets and highlighting a lack of preparedness to tackle the monsoon.

Low-lying neighbourhoods in the Capital were flooded and prompted evacuations on July 12 as surging water levels in the Yamuna breached a 45-year-old landmark to touch record levels. The Yamuna swelled to 208.08 metres breaking the previous record of 207.49 on September 6, 1978.

ITO and Mathura Road were submerged on July 14 as the army and the navy were deployed to bring the flooding under control. The situation worsened on the stretch after a drain regulator broke down even as five of the 32 gates at the barrage along the old ITO bridge were also jammed. The swollen Yamuna waters entered one of the busiest traffic junctions in Delhi.

