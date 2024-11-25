Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode, orders air quality panel

The Commission for the Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered that state governments in the Delhi-NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th standard are conducted in a “Hybrid” mode. Delhi’s schools were closed after the city’s consistently ‘severe’ AQI. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The commission noted that the primary schools in Delhi and also those in other areas of NCR do not have capabilities or access to conducting classes purely in an online mode.

The Air Quality panel's order comes hours after the Supreme Court asked the commission to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges stating that many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels, it could not order curbs below GRAP-3 or GRAP-2.

Given Delhi's bad air quality, which had plummeted to "severe" levels" but has since improved slightly, schools have been holding online classes.

Schools prep for the resumption of physical classes

Soon after the Supreme Court's directive, schools across Delhi-NCR stepped up efforts to protect students' health if physical classes are resumed.

Schools suggested wearing masks and minimising outdoor activities for students, among other measures, to avoid any health risks linked to air pollution.

Rajesh Hassija, principal of Indraprastha School, emphasised curbing activities that could aggravate breathing issues.

"Masks are mandatory for students, and we have minimised all outdoor activities. Morning assemblies will now take place inside classrooms, and yoga or exercise sessions are on hold as these can lead to increased inhalation of pollutants," he said.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, however, highlighted the dilemma many parents face.

"It feels like a no-win situation. If we send our children to school, they are at risk due to pollution, if we keep them home, they miss out on essential in-person activities," said Gautam.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi's air pollution levels on Monday recorded an average AQI of 349 even as the Supreme Court slammed the city government and police for a "serious lapse" in implementing GRAP curbs.

Seven of the 38 air quality-monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI levels in the "severe" category at 5:30 pm, with the number rising to 14 at 7 pm.

The latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm, stood at 349.