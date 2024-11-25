Consider restarting physical classes in Delhi NCR schools, colleges: Supreme Court to air quality panel

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to immediately consider whether any relaxation can be given for holding physical classes for schools and educational institutions. A file photo of children walking to school wearing face masks to protect themselves from air pollution in Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)

“Such decision shall be taken by taking into consideration the fact that some students may be deprived of mid-day meal scheme, or may not have facility of attending online classes or air purifiers at home,” the top court said.

The apex court said it was not reducing GRAP-4 measures till it is satisfied there is a consistent downward trend of AQI and has sought updated AQI figures of Delhi till Wednesday.

The court will hear the matter again on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court directed CAQM to consider providing mitigating measures for labourers and daily wagers and directed states to start providing subsistence allowance during the period of ban on construction.



Delhi AQI latest updates

The national capital's air quality improved to ‘poor’ on Monday. At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.



Last week, the Supreme Court had flagged the Delhi government's failure in enforcing anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions relating to entry of trucks in the national capital and directed immediate setting up of check posts at 113 entry points.



(With bureau and agency inputs)