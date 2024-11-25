Delhi's pollution levels decrease, AQI in 'poor' category | Key points

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been improving marginally since Sunday, with the pollution level going below the 300-mark on Monday morning. The city's pollution levels have now come under the ‘poor’ category. Commuters brave the early morning winter smog and chill in Dwarka, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 24, 2024. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

While none of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category at around 7:30 am on Monday, the Air Quality Index stood at the 'satisfactory' level at Lodhi Road, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.

Delhi AQI today | Key points

AQI finally in green in Delhi: There's finally some green in Delhi, with the Lodhi Road (IITM) monitoring station logging an AQI of 95, what the CPCB categorises as the ‘satisfactory’ level. Hazy conditions, however, prevailed in most parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Delhi AQI today: While Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 7:30 am on Monday, was 279 or the 'poor' category, it was a huge departure the hazardous levels the city recorded last Sunday morning, with the AQI crossing 450 for the first time this season.

Best and worst AQI: Of the 38 monitoring stations of Delhi, Shadipur was the most polluted on Monday morning with an AQI of 347 (very poor category), while Lodhi Road (IITM) station, as mentioned above, recorded the lowest AQI at 95. The AQI at RK Puram (275), Sirifort (267), Sri Aurobindo Marg (227), ITO (234) and IGI Airport (260) monitoring stations was in the orange zone or the ‘poor’ category.