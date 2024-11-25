Delhi's pollution levels decrease, AQI in 'poor' category | Key points
There's finally some green in Delhi, with the Lodhi Road (IITM) monitoring station logging an AQI of 95, what the CPCB categorises as the ‘satisfactory’ level.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been improving marginally since Sunday, with the pollution level going below the 300-mark on Monday morning. The city's pollution levels have now come under the ‘poor’ category.
While none of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category at around 7:30 am on Monday, the Air Quality Index stood at the 'satisfactory' level at Lodhi Road, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.
- AQI finally in green in Delhi: There's finally some green in Delhi, with the Lodhi Road (IITM) monitoring station logging an AQI of 95, what the CPCB categorises as the ‘satisfactory’ level. Hazy conditions, however, prevailed in most parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas.
- Delhi AQI today: While Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 7:30 am on Monday, was 279 or the ‘poor’ category, it was a huge departure the hazardous levels the city recorded last Sunday morning, with the AQI crossing 450 for the first time this season.
- Best and worst AQI: Of the 38 monitoring stations of Delhi, Shadipur was the most polluted on Monday morning with an AQI of 347 (very poor category), while Lodhi Road (IITM) station, as mentioned above, recorded the lowest AQI at 95. The AQI at RK Puram (275), Sirifort (267), Sri Aurobindo Marg (227), ITO (234) and IGI Airport (260) monitoring stations was in the orange zone or the ‘poor’ category.
- AQI categories: An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 “severe plus.” CPCB data identified PM2.5 as the primary pollutant, with its levels recorded at 138 at 3 pm.
- GRAP restrictions: The AQI had worsened further last Monday Monday, recording the season's highest average Air Quality Index of 495, necessitating the need for the implementation of Stage 4 restrictions under the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the city.
- Delhi weather forecast: The IMD has predicted moderate fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.
