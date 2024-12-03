Delhi's AQI shows slight improvement in December amid air pollution concerns

Delhi residents woke up to slightly-improved air quality on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 274 in the morning, marking the third consecutive day of relief. New Delhi, India : An office goer is seen wearing a mask amid the polluted weather at Anand Vihar Bus terminal in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

The beginning of December has been relatively easier for Delhiites to breathe compared to November, which saw toxic air persisting on most days of the month.

At 9 am on Tuesday, the national capital's AQI was recorded at 274, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour AQI stood at 280.

Out of the city's 37 monitoring stations, eight recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, with readings between 300 and 400.

These stations include Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, R K Puram, Shadipur and Siri Fort. The remaining stations recorded air quality in the 'poor' category, with readings ranging from 200 to 300.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above the season's average.

Humidity levels were recorded at 95 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weather department has predicted shallow fog for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to around 27 degrees Celsius.