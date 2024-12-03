Unlit Delhi-Gurgaon E-way keeps commuters in dark

Commuters on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway are facing visibility issues as streetlights on the main carriageway between Signature Tower crossing and Hero Honda Chowk have been non-functional for several days, posing a safety hazard, particularly during evening hours amid fog and pollution, they claim. An unlit stretch of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (HT Photo)

The 8-kilometre stretch of the expressway, which experiences heavy traffic during peak hours, has become increasingly unsafe due to poor visibility and high vehicle speeds, commuters said. Residents also warned of the potential for accidents if the issue is not addressed promptly by the authorities.

Diwakar Kumar, a Sector 95 resident who travels this stretch daily to reach his office in Sector 31, highlighted the severity of the problem. “The lights have not been functional for many days, and the issue has worsened due to high levels of pollution and smog as winter approaches. The traffic is heavy on this stretch, and driving during the night can be unsafe. Lights must be repaired on priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, another commuter from Sector 37D said he reported the issue to the highway authority via its toll-free number and WhatsApp, even sharing photos of the location. However, the matter remains unresolved. “Streetlights on not only this stretch but at several other locations are also not working, and these must be repaired by the authority,” he added.

Similarly, Sunder Singh, a city based lawyer, who uses the highway to reach his home in Naurangpur village said that there is need to check the streetlights on the entire Delhi Gurgaon expressway to ensure the lights are functioning properly during the months of December and January. “Visibility is very poor in these two months so streetlights must function properly,” he added.

Frustrated commuters have warned that if the issue persists, they will approach the district administration through the grievance redressal camp by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to seek a resolution.“The non-functioning of streetlights causes a lot of problems as vehicles are on high speed during evening and late night. I often go to Kherki Daula using this road and face problems. I hope the issue is resolved soon or I will approach the district administration,” said Dilip Yadav, who belongs to the Kherki Daula village on NH 48.

When contacted by HT, a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official acknowledged the problem and explained its cause. “The cable connecting the streetlights on the highway was damaged due to digging carried out for installing CCTV cameras. A new cable has been laid and will be made operational soon,” the official said, requesting anonymity.