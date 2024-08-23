Design region appropriate dress code for convocation in medical colleges: Govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday wrote to head of all central government-run medical institutions asking them to identify an Indian attire as dress code for students during convocation as opposed to a black robe and black cap. The ministry has asked for a proposal in this regard to be submitted to the division concerned in the ministry. (Representative file photo)

According to the health ministry directive, the current dress code is reminiscent of the colonial period and needs to be changed.

“I am directed to invite a reference to the PANCH PRAN (five resolutions) enunciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. In this regard, it is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry,” read the order to medical institutions.

Also Read:Make career a way of living, medical students exhorted

“This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed. Accordingly, it has been decided by the ministry that the various institutes of the ministry including AIIMS /INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate Indian dress code for the convocation ceremony of their institute’ based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located.”

The ministry has asked for a proposal in this regard to be submitted to the division concerned in the ministry.