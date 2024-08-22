AIIMS Gkp gears up to welcome medical tourists from region

In bid medical science, The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, has drawn up a blueprint to establish itself on the global landscape of medicine. During a high level meeting of the governing body of AIIMS on Wednesday evening, this plan was placed and approved. The AIIMS, Gorakhpur (HT File Photo)

It will now be placed before the standing committee of the Union health ministry, expected to take place at the end of September this year.

Chief executive officer of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, Prof Gopal Krishna Pal, shared the decision of the governing body meeting and said that treatment costs in the country are very affordable as compared to those in foreign countries. Thus, with its good healthcare system and proficient workforce, AIIMS Gorakhpur can easily attract patients from Nepal and Bihar, who go outside the country to get treatment.

Prof Pal said an advanced and well-equipped trauma centre and critical care unit will be established at AIIMS, Gorakhpur, at a cost of ₹500 crore. There will be a 250-bed intensive care unit with 24-hour services of MRI staff, a neurosurgeon and an orthopaedic surgeon, he added.

Meanwhile, the Power Grid Corporation has decided to build a large size waiting and retiring hall for attendants of patients with a capacity of 500 beds accommodation and the corporation would invest ₹47.8 crore.

In the meeting, two new faculty members each for cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology have been included and 924 nursing staff have been included in AIIMS Gorakhpur staff .

Prof Pal said AIIMS Gorakhpur would establish a school of public health for study of regional diseases like malaria, dengue, Kala Azar, JE and AES.

The meeting was presided over by chairman of AIIMS, former IAS, Desh Deepak Verma. Director-general, health, health and family welfare department, GoI, Atul Garg, additional secretary finance Jaideep Kumar, CEO of Gorakhpur AIIMS prof Gopal Krishna Pal and others participated in the meeting.