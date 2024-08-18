Make career a way of living, medical students exhorted

LUCKNOW: Aspiring medics should not make their career a way to earn a living but make it a way of living, said Dr Rajiv Bahl, director, Indian Council for Medical Research, while addressing the 20th convocation of the King George’s Medical University on Saturday. . “In your journey, human values will never be out of fashion, therefore, I urge you to think like global leaders rather than being followers,” he said. Uttar Pardesh Governor Anandiben Patel giving degree to a pass-out during the convocation ceremony of King George Medical University at Scientific convention center in Lucknow. (HT)

“Whether you practice clinical medicine, public health or become medical researchers, always think of evidence innovation and how you can change the world to make it a better place to live in. You all will be at the peak of your careers when India aspires to be a developed country and you can contribute substantially,” said Dr Bahl.

While sharing his life with the gathering, he asked the students to follow their passion and make their own path,.”not just by brilliance but by team work and standardised care. The way India responded to the Covid pandemic was at par or better than most of the developed countries in the world. We made our own indigenous vaccines and diagnostics to cater to millions of patients and vaccinated over a million people,” he said while explaining how he resigned thrice from different and comfortable positions just to pursue his passion.

Dr Bahl was conferred with DSc. (Honoris Causa) by the KGMU. Dr Ashutosh Tiwari, the MD and chairman, Milton and Carrol Patri Department of Urology at Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York was also conferred DSc (Honoris Causa).

Addressing the gathering Dr Tiwari said, “One should not be limited. Dream big and talk to people as you may chance upon a discovery that could impact millions of people.”

Deputy chief minister and UP medical education minister Brajesh Pathak said, “KGMU is known the world over and this is because it has a reputation. The OPD count here is more than the collective count of several big hospitals. At times it seems that at Trauma Centre there is some Ganga Mela going on, owing to the crowd there.”

“I would say the patient should be considered as god while being attended,” said Pathak.

Governor Anandiben Patel also addressed the event. She said that the happiness experienced after saving a life was incomparable.

“The attention and affection by a doctor treats half of the malady of a patient. Those who can afford, go to the private sector but the common man comes to KGMU. Doctors should understand the circumstances of these people and treat them accordingly. A doctor should have patience,” she said.