Home / India News / Earthquake hits Mizoram for the fourth day

Earthquake hits Mizoram for the fourth day

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), it occurred 31km south-southwest (SSW) of Champhai at 8:02am.

Jun 24, 2020
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram (File photo)
         

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram on Wednesday morning, the fourth in the northeastern state in as many days.



The northeastern state was hit by earthquakes on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places.

On Tuesday, the disaster management and rehabilitation department said that ceilings of some buildings including community halls and churches have caved in, walls of several buildings have developed cracks and some water tanks are affected.

