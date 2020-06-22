e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi assures support to Mizoram CM in wake of earthquake

PM Modi assures support to Mizoram CM in wake of earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today.

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by PrashastiSingh
Asian News International | Posted by PrashastiSingh
New Delhi
PM Modi spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.
PM Modi spoke to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state.

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” a tweet by the Prime Minister read.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm yesterday, according to the institute.

The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram.

