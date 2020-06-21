Mizoram hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Aizawl

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:15 IST

Mizoram was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale at 4:16 pm on Sunday. The epicentre of the quake was 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, National Centre for Seismology said.

Further details are awaited.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Manipur at around the same time, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University, reports PTI.

The news agency quoted the DGP Control Room in Manipur as saying that there was no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far

Earlier this week on June 18, Mizoram was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale at 7:29 pm, about 98 km south-east of Champhai.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Over the past two months, several mild earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi -NCR and Gujarat. There have been no damages in any of the quakes so far.

HT had reported on June 4 that Delhi-NCR witnessed at least 14 earthquakes in around two months (March 24 to June 3).