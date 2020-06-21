e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mizoram hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Aizawl

Mizoram hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Aizawl

Earlier this week on June 18, Mizoram was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale at 7:29 pm, about 98 km south-east of Champhai.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The epicentre of Sunday’s earthquake in Mizoram was near capital Aizawl.
The epicentre of Sunday’s earthquake in Mizoram was near capital Aizawl. (Representative Photo)
         

Mizoram was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale at 4:16 pm on Sunday. The epicentre of the quake was 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, National Centre for Seismology said.

Further details are awaited.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Manipur at around the same time, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University, reports PTI.

The news agency quoted the DGP Control Room in Manipur as saying that there was no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far

Earlier this week on June 18, Mizoram was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale at 7:29 pm, about 98 km south-east of Champhai.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Over the past two months, several mild earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi -NCR and Gujarat. There have been no damages in any of the quakes so far.

HT had reported on June 4 that Delhi-NCR witnessed at least 14 earthquakes in around two months (March 24 to June 3).

tags
top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In