Earthquake rocks Mizoram, no report of damage

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:43 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There has been no immediate report of any damage.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Over the past few weeks several earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi and Gujarat. There have been no damages in any of the quakes so far.