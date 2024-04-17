 EC reply sought over DMK plea on poll ads | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC reply sought over DMK plea on poll ads

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 17, 2024 03:39 AM IST

The DMK had filed writ petition challenging the orders of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, rejecting some of its political advertisements.

The Madras High Court has asked the Election Commission to respond by April 17 on how instructions circulated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) taking away the powers of the high court can be upheld, based on a plea moved by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party’s lawyers said.

Contending that free and fair elections are being vitiated, the DMK moved the Madras High Court with three petitions to set aside the orders of the Chief Electoral Officer. (file)
Contending that free and fair elections are being vitiated, the DMK moved the Madras High Court with three petitions to set aside the orders of the Chief Electoral Officer. (file)

The DMK had filed writ petition challenging the orders of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, rejecting some of its political advertisements.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

DMK’s advocate S Manuraj said that as per the guidelines of the ECI, all parties are mandated to obtain prior approval for political advertisements. It is also stipulated that the applications filed by political parties must be decided within two days by the concerned authority.

“On one hand, there has been inordinate delay in deciding on the applications filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, often taking up to 6 days,” Manuraj argued. “On the other hand, some of the applications have been rejected on flimsy grounds thereby restricting the campaigning efforts of the party.”

Read Here: EC bars Congress MP Surejwala from campaign for 48 hours over Hema Malini remark

Contending that free and fair elections are being vitiated, the DMK moved the Madras High Court with three petitions to set aside the orders of the Chief Electoral Officer and for granting of pre-certification. The DMK also challenged the regulations pertaining to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees, Pre-certification of advertisements and Paid News.

The Standing Counsel appearing for respondents, Niranjan Rajagopalan, submitted to the court that he has been served with a copy of these petitions just 15 minutes back and he would take instructions in the matter. He also added that the aggrieved party can only approach the Supreme Court for either clarification or appropriate orders and no other court, tribunal or authority shall entertain the petition on complaints against advertisements. “He further submits that the said regulation was in vogue during all the earlier elections,” said a bench of chief justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad.

“The bone of contention between the parties, it appears, is Regulation 3.8 of Part-B of the Regulations, wherein it is stated that only the Supreme Court of India can entertain the appeal against the order of State level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee on pre-certification,” the court said in its orders.

Senior counsel for the petitioner, R Shunmugasundaram argued that the ECI cannot take away the jurisdiction of this court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. While the senior counsel for the petitioner said that the order mentioned above was to be in force only till May 10, 2004 the Standing Counsel for the respondents, sought time to know whether the order was extended from time to time.

The court posted the matter to April 17.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / EC reply sought over DMK plea on poll ads
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On