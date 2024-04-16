EC bars Congress MP Surejwala from campaign for 48 hours over Hema Malini remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday barred Congress member of Parliament (MP) Randeep Surjewala from campaigning in elections for 48 hours over his alleged disparaging remarks against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Hema Malini while campaigning in Haryana. The poll body said the comments were “sexist, vulgar and unethical public utterances”. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala. (File)

Surjewala is the first leader to be restricted from campaigning in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 06:00 pm on 16th April 2024 (Tuesday),” the ECI said.

Earlier this month, the ECI received a complaint against Surejwala and issued a show-cause notice to him for violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, Surejwala in his response to the Commission’s notice claimed that the video cited by the complainant allegedly containing aforesaid utterance was doctored.

In its notice to Surejwala, the ECI said that it has carefully gone through the content and averments made by Surejwala and strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign.

However, the Commission also advised the political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be constructed as being repugnant to the honor and dignity of women.

Surjewala hit back at the BJP and accused the party’s IT cell of “distorting facts and spreading lies”.

Sharing a video from the same event, he wrote, “The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies.”