Encounter between terrorists-security forces in Jammu; grenade blasts, firing

An encounter between the security forces and two-three terrorists broke out at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu following which additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot. There was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fires took place. Read | ‘War-like stores… AK 74 rifles, 12 Chinese pistols seized in Uri’: Indian Army

The encounter comes after the police on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district -- averting a major terror plan. One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, officials said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

J&K | Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter is underway.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/YSgz0xRQrO — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

"IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," the police said in a statement.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces in a joint operation recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

