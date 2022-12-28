Home / India News / Encounter between terrorists-security forces in Jammu; grenade blasts, firing

Encounter between terrorists-security forces in Jammu; grenade blasts, firing

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Two-three terrorists are likely to be in the spot where an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu.

The encounter is going on in the Sidhra area of Jammu.
The encounter is going on in the Sidhra area of Jammu.
ByPoulomi Ghosh | Posted by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

An encounter between the security forces and two-three terrorists broke out at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu following which additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot. There was a grenade blast following which an exchange of fires took place. Read | ‘War-like stores… AK 74 rifles, 12 Chinese pistols seized in Uri’: Indian Army

The encounter comes after the police on Monday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district -- averting a major terror plan. One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, officials said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

"IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of District Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained," the police said in a statement.

In November, Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces in a joint operation recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries of 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes, and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir
jammu and kashmir

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out