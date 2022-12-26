Police recover IED in J-K’s Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted
Police on Monday averted a major terror plan after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.
IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram and stored in a cylindrical object and 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area of the district, they said.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.
Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT, the officials said.
They said a suspect has been detained by the police in connection with the recovery of the explosive material.
A case has been registered at police station Basantgarh and further investigation is underway, SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey said.
