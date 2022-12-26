Home / India News / Police recover IED in J-K’s Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted

Police recover IED in J-K’s Udhampur; major 'terror plan' averted

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 06:28 PM IST

IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram and stored in a cylindrical object and 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area of the district.

Police detained a suspect after they recovered IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in cylindrical shape, 300-400 gms of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges,5 detonators,1 coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation LET in Basantgarh area of Udhampur.(ANI)
PTI |

Police on Monday averted a major terror plan after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

Besides, police also recovered a sheet with coded signs and a blank page with markings of the banned terrorist organisation, LeT, the officials said.

They said a suspect has been detained by the police in connection with the recovery of the explosive material.

A case has been registered at police station Basantgarh and further investigation is underway, SDPO, Ramnagar, Bhishm Dubey said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
