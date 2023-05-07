Home / India News / Evening brief: 23,000 civilians rescued in violence-hit Manipur, says Army, and all the latest news

Evening brief: 23,000 civilians rescued in violence-hit Manipur, says Army, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Manipur violence: 23,000 civilians rescued, Army increases aerial surveillance. Top updates

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, which had been called to quell the ethnic violence in Manipur, have rescued more than 23,000 civilians and moved them to the operating bases and military Garrisons, the army said in a statement on Sunday. Read more

Indian Army with Assam Rifles personnel conduct rescue operation in the violence-affected Manipur, on Sunday.(ANI)
Indian Army with Assam Rifles personnel conduct rescue operation in the violence-affected Manipur, on Sunday.(ANI)

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel goes viral after DC vs RCB IPL 2023 tie

It was a happy homecoming for Virat Kohli as Delhi's greatest batter in the modern era returned to the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Read more

Kirti Kulhari leaves fans shocked with brand new hairstyle, shares video of short hair: 'She looks like Ken doll'

Kirti Kulhari has chopped off her long tresses and in a long note, spoken about her decision to go short. The actor shared a video montage of herself flaunting her short new hair as she took to Instagram Reels on Sunday. Read more

Dog Anxiety Awareness Week: 5 common mistakes pet owners make when dealing with dog anxiety

Dealing with dog anxiety can be challenging, but addressing it as soon as possible is important. Many pet owners may unintentionally make mistakes when trying to manage their dog’s anxiety. Read more

Viral 80-year-old Class 5 Commerce paper stumps the Internet. Seen it yet?

An old question paper for Class 5 students has gone viral online, leaving many baffled. You may ask why. Well, due to its difficulty level. The paper, which is 80 years old, was shared by a retired IAS officer and includes questions on Commerce, a subject typically taught to older students. Read more

Benefits of muskmelon

Muskmelon has several nutritional and heath benefits. Here are some of them. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

manipur indian army virat kohli axar patel ishant sharma + 3 more
