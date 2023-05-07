Kirti Kulhari leaves fans shocked with brand new hairstyle, shares video of short hair: 'She looks like Ken doll'

Kirti Kulhari has chopped off her long tresses and in a long note, spoken about her decision to go short. The actor shared a video montage of herself flaunting her short new hair as she took to Instagram Reels on Sunday. The actor, who is known for her series Four More Shots Please and films such as Pink, clarified she did not get her hair cut for any role, but for herself. She said it took her a month to finally get her haircut done. Also read: I’m looking for the love of my life but it will take a while before I find I him, Kirti Kulhari says Kirti Kulhari shared a video of her new hairstyle.

She wrote in her caption, “New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations. Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it.”

Kirthi further said about her brand new hairstyle, "Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you... PS: no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME..." The actor's fans were excited to her embrace a new haircut and live life her way.

One commented on her video, "I am so happy I follow such brave women who defy every standard, every stereotype and just live their best life, putting up the best authentic versions of themselves out there!!" One more said, "Dayuuuummmm you slaying the look. Love the idea behind the look more though." Some were trying to wrap their brains around the actor's new look. One said, "She looks like Ken doll at first glance." A person also commented, "But why?"

Without going into the details and the reasons, Kirti had announced her separation early in 2021. In her social media post that announced the separation, she wrote that it was not an easy decision to part ways with someone ‘but it is what it is’. She had also said in an interview with Hindustan Times around that time, that ending a marriage is ‘more difficult’ than entering into a new relationship because it also involves families. Kirti and Saahil got married in 2016.

