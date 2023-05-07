Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel goes viral after DC vs RCB IPL 2023 tie

It was a happy homecoming for Virat Kohli as Delhi's greatest batter in the modern era returned to the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The former India captain and batting icon played a gritty knock for Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match No.50 of the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at his home ground. Kohli could not help but break into laughter while having a candid chat with DC stars Axar and Ishant(IPL)

In a wholesome meet and greet session, Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma before Delhi's match against Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The local hero slammed his sixth half-century of the new season at Delhi. The 34-year-old scored 55 off 46 balls while skipper Du Plessis chipped in with quick-fire 45 off 32 balls as the RCB openers enjoyed a 82-run opening stand against the hosts.

Though Kohli and Mahipal Lomror's half-centuries lifted RCB to 181-4 in 20 overs, RCB failed to register a much-needed win over DC at the IPL 2023. Philip Salt's blockbuster knock of 87 off 45 balls powered David Warner's DC to a seven-wicket win over RCB at Delhi. After DC's win over RCB, the IPL shared a video of Kohli enjoying his homecoming at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the video shared on Twitter, Kohli could not help but break into laughter while having a candid chat with DC stars Axar and Ishant Sharma after the IPL 2023 match. "When in Delhi. Presenting 111 seconds full of smiles ft. @imVkohli to brighten your day #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB |@RCBTweets," the IPL captioned the post on Twitter. Kohli's animated chat with Ishant and Axar has become an instant hit on social media.

Kohli also scripted history at his home ground in the IPL 2023. The former RCB skipper became the first player to smash 7,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league. "It is just another milestone on the journey. It’s a nice number, I just saw it on the screen. If it helps the team, I am happy to contribute. It’s a special moment for me, my family is here, my coach is here, Anushka is here. My whole journey started here. I was watched by the selectors at this ground and selected. I feel nothing but gratitude, god has blessed me with such amazing things, I can only bow down,” Kohli said after rewriting history in the IPL on Saturday.

