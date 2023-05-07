'There were a few words': Phil Salt breaks silence after verbal spat with Siraj in DC vs RCB IPL 2023 tie

Tempers flared in Delhi Capitals' (DC) home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as England batter Phil Salt and India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a go at each other during the recently concluded encounter on Saturday. Indian pacer Siraj and England star Salt were involved in a heated exchange during DC's innings at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Siraj hurled a mouthful at Salt prior to the end of the opening powerplay. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammad Siraj and Delhi Capitals batter David Warner exchange words during the IPL 2023 cricket match(PTI)

The RCB pacer also had a heated argument with DC opener David Warner, who tried to pacify the animated Bangalore pacer. Despite the unfortunate incident in the powerplay, Salt remained keen on guiding DC to an impressive win at home. The Englishman played a sublime knock to help Delhi Capitals hammer Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore in match No. 50 of the IPL 2023.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance against Siraj-starrer RCB side, the England opener also opened up about his verbal spat with the Indian speedster.“I am very satisfied with the knock. Obviously, there was a little bit of a needle. Their boys were up for the last game when we were in Bangalore. So a lot of the pre-match chat was about really taking it to them, which I felt that we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle, but most blokes were up for it, certainly myself,” Salt told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Salt smashed eight fours and six sixes in his entertaining knock of 87 off 45 balls. The 26-year-old top-scored for Warner's DC side as the hosts registered a memorable 7-wicket win over RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Salt was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics against Bangalore in the IPL 2023. “It was. I feel like if you take on a side’s best bowler a lot of the times and you win that particular battle, whether it’s the first over or any over that he bowls, the message that it sends back into the dugout is one of calm.“When that happens and you do it successfully, you see guys come out the way Mitch [Mitchell Marsh] did. Hit his second ball for six. You see Rilee [Rossouw] come out and bat like he’d already faced 30 balls. A sort of a method behind it,” Salt added.

