Evening brief: After last hearing, CJI Lalit says leaving with sense of accomplishment, and all the latest news

Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.
ByHT News Desk

CJI Lalit says leaving with sense of accomplishment, over to Justice Chandrachud

Outgoing Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday said he is leaving with a sense of accomplishment, accompanied by a feeling of satisfaction as he walked out of the Supreme Court for the last time. Read more

Monday Musings: Effective scheme on paper, derails in execution

When lawmakers pushed for Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Pune way back in 2006, it looked like a dream project that would improve commuting experience for citizens. Read more

Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

The US midterm elections on November 8 do not have president Joe Biden on the ballot but are significant in deciding which party will control the Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. Read more

Do you use Telegram? Messaging app given these new features

Telegram has released a host of features to make users' experience on the app even better. However, while the messaging platform works on both iOS and Android, not all of these features are available for iOS or Android, as some of these are exclusive only to select operating system. Read more

Freddy teaser: Kartik Aaryan is introverted dentist by day and killer by night

Actor Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first teaser-trailer of his upcoming film, Freddy. In the film, he debuted as a shy-looking, introverted dentist, Freddy Ginwala who appears to be a serial killer. Read more

Tips to curb infertility: Here's how to increase fertility for PCOS sufferers

PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome affects one out of every five women in India where an increasing number of women at reproductive age suffer from chronic hormonal imbalances in which the body begins to produce male hormones known as androgens in excess. Read more

Man gets emotional while dropping his daughter off at college in Delhi. Watch viral video

Parents feel equally proud and sad when their kids make it to their dream college and move to a new city to pursue higher education. And this video captures that wide range of emotions perfectly. Read more

Web story: Test-taking tips for students

Are you scared of tests? Do they make you nervous? Read more

Monday, November 07, 2022
