Freddy teaser: Kartik Aaryan is introverted dentist by day and killer by night

Actor Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first teaser-trailer of his upcoming film, Freddy. In the film, he debuted as a shy-looking, introverted dentist, Freddy Ginwala who appears to be a serial killer. Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Also read: Freddy first look: Kartik Aaryan unveils 'jaw-dropping' dentist avatar

The teaser opens up with eerie music in the background. It introduces Kartik as the ‘lonely, naïve, nervous, honest, introvert, shy’ dentist among many more qualities of the actor’s character. He is seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, Kartik turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

Kartik’s creepy smile also makes him look like a convincing psycho-killer. He is seen talking, smiling and even moon-walking to himself in the more than 1-minute teaser video. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022.”

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote in the comment section, “wow.” “Now This Is Worth Wait,” added another one. Someone also said, “You just killed it.” Celebrities like Gajraj Rao and Dino Morea also praised the actor.

Freddy is Kartik’s first film after the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Alaya F in a key role. Besides this, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada, which marks his reunion with co-star Kriti Sanon after Luka Chuppi. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film will release in February next year. It is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in his kitty. He has also been roped in Aashiqui 3. The makers are yet to reveal which actor will star opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3.

