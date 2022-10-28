Freddy first look: Kartik Aaryan unveils 'jaw-dropping' dentist avatar, fans call him a chameleon. See pics

Kartik Aaryan revealed the first look of his character from his upcoming film Freddy on Friday. The actor shared a cryptic poster of the film. The eerie-looking monochrome posters had fans both intrigued and excited for the actor’s next offering. Freddy will release later this year on Disney+ Hotstar. Also read: Kartik Aaryan says no one knew his name for years: ‘I was the monologue guy…’

Kartik took to social media to share his first look poster, writing, “Dr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon (turtle emoji).” The poster features the actor wearing glasses, scrubs, and surgical gloves, holding a pair of dentures in his hand. A hint of blood can be seen on the gloves he is wearing. He also shared a poster for the film, which the dentures clutching a bud of rose, while sitting atop a turtle on a table. “Slow And Steady Wins The Race. Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy,” the actor wrote alongside.

Reacting to the first look poster, one fan wrote, “Such versatility. What a chameleon.” Another fan praised “the evolution of Kartik as an actor”. Many others said the film looked darker than anything Kartik has done so far and they were excited for it.

Freddy is the first of Kartik’s upcoming releases. The film also stars Alaya F. He will then be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan film will release in February next year and is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha oppsite Kiara Advani in the pipeline. He has also been cast in Aashiqui 3.

Unlike much of Bollywood, Kartik has had a pretty good 2022. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a sleeper hit and is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. As per many trade pundits, the film's success has raised Kartik’s stature as a leading man in the industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON