Kartik Aaryan says for years people didn’t know his name: ‘I was just the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama’

Kartik Aaryan is filming for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He recently announced his new movie, Aashiqui 3. Kartik Aaryan might be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood now, but there was a time, when he says people did not know his name, and just knew him as ‘the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his journey in films, which he described as ‘very difficult’ and full of ‘ups and downs’. Read more: Kartik Aaryan says his dreams are getting bigger

Kartik made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He also worked in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and said that the 2018 film ‘made him a household name’. He was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the most successful Hindi films at the box office this year.

On Saturday, Kartik was at a CNN-News18 event, where he spoke about becoming a known name only after he completed seven years in the industry. He said, “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist.”

Kartik Aaryan’s monologue from his first film highlighting the plight of men in relationships was shot in just one take. In the seven-minute dialogue, he had spoken about how men, who fall in love, undergo several changes, while dealing with women and relationships. The film also featured Raayo S Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonalli Sehgall, Ishita Raj Sharma and Divyendu Sharma.

Kartik also spoke about churning out ‘good content’, calling it a responsibility. He said the audience was becoming smarter and that good films were working irrespective of the language. When asked to share his thoughts on Bollywood films versus films from the south, which have fared much better at the box office, Kartik said, “I feel good films are working irrespective of the language. The audience has become smarter and they want to be entertained. They are giving their time and money and they want to watch something good. As part of the industry, it is our responsibility to give them good content. We have many examples of good films that have come out this year and have done well.”

Kartik's next, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and marks Kartik’s second film with Kiara Advani. Apart from Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, Kartik also has Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo; it also stars Kriti Sanon. He will also feature in Freddy with Alaya F, among other upcoming films.

