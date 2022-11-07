Man gets emotional while dropping his daughter off at college in Delhi. Watch viral video

Parents feel equally proud and sad when their kids make it to their dream college and move to a new city to pursue higher education. And this video captures that wide range of emotions perfectly. In it, one can see a man getting emotional while dropping off his daughter at their dream college in Delhi. The highly emotional clip was shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Preksha with a detailed caption. And it is likely to leave you teary-eyed.

“They were dropping me off at ‘our’ dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University. It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly I noticed tears rolling down my father's eyes. He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions," Preksha wrote in the post's caption.

She adds, "The fact that his jigar ka tukda will be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices I made, all the hard work I did, each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thankyou mumma papa!! I love you.”

Watch the viral video below:

The video, since being shared four days ago on Instagram, has received over 10 million views and more than 1.1 million likes. The share has also received several comments from verified handles.

Netflix responded to the post and wrote, “The perfectly matched soundtrack for such a beautiful moment. Big hugs to everyone on this journey!” “So pure big hugssss to all three of you,” posted actor Ayush Mehra with heart emoticons. “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!!!!!!!” wrote Mismatched actor Rohit Sharaf. “Too real. This is so beautiful. I’m ugly crying at it. Welcome to Miranda ya!” commented an individual. “Very emotional. Just can't express what I m feeling after this reel.You made them so proud. Good luck for future,” shared another.

