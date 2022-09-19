Evening brief: Dalit girl, who was gangraped and set on fire in UP, dies, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dalit girl, who was gangraped and set on fire in UP's Pilibhit, dies in Lucknow

A Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Lucknow on Monday. Read more

Was ‘inebriated’ Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Germany, Opposition asks AAP

Opposition Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to clean on whether an “inebriated” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight in Germany’s Frankfurt on Saturday night. Read more

‘India lost in Asia Cup because Kohli, Rohit, Rahul were…’: Former Pakistan cricketer highlights ‘problem’ with top 3

On Tuesday, September 20, the No.1 ranked T20I team, India, will take on World Champions Australia while Pakistan will host England at home. The two series hold plenty of significance ahead of the T20 World Cup, and former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, set the tone for the two series. Read more

Alia Bhatt on Dimple Kapadia's ‘2.5 second’ role: ‘People have asked me…’

Alia Bhatt has opened up about her character in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and while talking about her own character arc, she also mentioned that we get to see Dimple Kapadia "for 2.5 seconds" in the film. Read more

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra plays football in saree and sneakers. See pics

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently attended a football event and could not hold herself back from showing off her football skills on the field. She also posted pictures of herself playing in a saree, and the pics have grabbed netizens' attention. Read more

YouTube users claimed watching 10 'unskippable ads'. Video platform replies

YouTube offers advertisements to support creators financially and to maintain its business model. However, of late, some users have claimed of receiving up to 10 unskippable ads while surfing long videos. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON