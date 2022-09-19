Dalit girl, who was gangraped and set on fire in UP's Pilibhit, dies in Lucknow

A Dalit girl, who was allegedly gangraped and set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Lucknow on Monday.

After allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, they poured diesel on her and set her on fire in a bid to kill her in Madhav Tanda area on September 7. She was rushed to a hospital with severe burn injuries.

The matter, however, came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, went viral three days later.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu had earlier said the two men as Rajveer, 19, and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar, 25, were arrested and sent to jail.

The SP said based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar had recorded the statement of the girl.

