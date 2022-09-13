Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP
The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday.
“The minor girl is stable. She is on conservative treatment, antibiotics and under the observation of a medical team,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson. The girl has been admitted to the gynecology department at the university, he said.
Superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.
According to the reports, after allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, the accused poured diesel on her and set her ablaze in the Madhav Tanda area on September 7. She was rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries.
The matter, however, came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, became viral three days later on Saturday.
The SP said that based on the complaint of the girl’s family a case was registered against the accused on Saturday night under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.
The matter is being thoroughly investigated and both accused are being questioned, he said.
Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar has recorded the statement of the girl, Prabhu had said on Sunday.
JD(S) to K'taka CM on why Hindi Divas should not be celebrated in the state
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has written to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, urging him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' in the state on September 14. In his letter, a former Karnataka chief minister, Kumaraswamy, cited the "imposition of Hindi" on the non-Hindi belt as the reason behind his demand, maintaining that forcing a language is a sign of “regional inequality”.
Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim litigants say they will file an appeal, Hindu side hails outcome
VARANASI/LUCKNOW Muslim petitioners involved in the Gyanvapi mosque case said on Monday that they will consider approaching the Allahabad high court with their request to throw out a plea by a group of Hindu women to pray at a site at the mosque complex, hours after a district court in Varanasi allowed the latter's plea to proceed in a ruling that the Hindu side saw as a victory.
Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level
The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute. Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.
Illegal madrasa demolished in Amethi
The district administration in Amethi demolished a madrasa constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture, on Monday. The madrasa, in village Gujar Tola along the Tanda-Banda national highway, in Gauriganj area, was demolished at around 5am in the presence of a large contingent of police. No academic work was being carried out from the building for the last two years.
IIA president meets Meerut MP, seeks justice for businessman who wants to end life
A prominent city businessman has made an unusual request to the authorities. The businessman, Praveen Kumar Jain has sought permission to end his and his family member's life. Jain also met Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, along with a delegation of Indian Industries Association on Monday in this connection. IIA's Meerut Chapter president Sumnesh Agarwal said that he along with Pankaj Gupta, former national president of IIA, and treasurer of Meerut chapter Rajeev Agarwal briefed BJP MP about Jain's case.
