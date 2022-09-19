Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra plays football in saree and sneakers. See pics

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently attended a football event and could not hold herself back from showing off her football skills on the field. She also posted pictures of herself playing in a saree, and the pics have grabbed netizens' attention.

Mahua Moitra shared two pictures on her Twitter handle from the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022 final. "Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree," wrote Moitra while sharing pictures on Twitter. In the photos, she is seen dressed in an orange-coloured saree with reddish borders, blue and white sneakers, and sunglasses. The first picture shows her kicking the ball, and the other shows her as a goalkeeper.

Take a look at the photos below:

Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022.



And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the post has received nearly 10,000 likes, over 540 retweets, and several comments.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee, wrote, "Cool, Love the shot." "And you are a striker and a goalkeeper. Awesome!" posted a Twitter user. "Pic 1: Going towards the post for a goal. Pic 2: When you realise you were about to do your own goal," shared another. "A saree and sunglasses too! Impressive ma'am," commented a third.