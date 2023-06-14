Evening brief: Hyderabad student reportedly stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Kontham Tejasvini belonged from Hyderabad.(File)

Hyderabad woman stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London flat: Report

The body of a young woman - who was stabbed to death - found in a residential building in London has been unofficially identified as that of Kontham Tejasvini, a 27-year-old professional from Hyderabad who was reportedly in the United Kingdom for her higher education. Read more

Vladimir Putin's ‘dangerous’ plan to target Ukraine capital: ‘Troops already…’

Russian president Vladimir Putin hinted at another attempt to take the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as he threatened a new Russian offensive. Despite Russia's botched attack on Kyiv which turned a "three-day special military operation" into months of full-scale war, the Russian president suggested to military bloggers and war reporters invited to the Kremlin that he was considering a second attempt. Read more

Stat shows Virat Kohli may have been India's worst batter and major reason for team's low scores in WTC 2021-23

Warning: If you are a blind fan, the following may trigger you. But still, read on to test it, maybe? Numbers, especially in a sport like cricket, are funny. Read more

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pics from Kedarnath shoot on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai in 2020. Actor Sara Ali Khan, who marked her debut with the late actor in Kedarnath posted behind-the-scene pictures from the film sets and penned a heartfelt note on his third death anniversary. Read more

Sleep divorce: Sleeping in separate beds good or bad for you and your partner?

Hashtag sleep divorce is one of the highly searched topics on social media websites and many partners have shared their experience on how sleeping apart have improved their sleep quality. Read more

