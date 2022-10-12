Evening brief: In Kerala human sacrifice, accused was likely influenced by wife, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Kerala human sacrifice accused, once CPI(M) worker, likely influenced by wife'

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday said the one of the key accused in Kerala human sacrifice case could have been influenced by his wife. Read more

President Droupadi Murmu unveils first National Law University centre in Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Tripura judicial academy and unveiled a model of the National Law University in the state to mark her first visit to the state after assuming the highest office in the country. Read more

Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’: Muslim man donates land for Hanuman temple in UP

A Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has offered a section of his property to the district government, so that a temple that falls on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway widening project can be relocated there. Read more

To Macron, with love: Watch Ukraine's not-so ‘romantic' gesture for France

French maybe the most romantic language in the world but on Wednesday Ukraine's defence ministry posted a video on social media for France, “romantic” in its own way. Read more

Hema Malini recalls Amitabh Bachchan was very quiet on set first time they worked together: He’s still grumpy sometimes

Hema Malini spoke about Amitabh Bachchan in a new interview. Hema said the veteran actor, who turned 80 on October 11, saw her as a newcomer on the set of her 1970 film Abhinetri, which also featured Shashi Kapoor. Read more

Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips for husbands to make fasting easier for wives

It is that time of the year when Dussehra celebrations have wrapped up to give way for Karwa Chauth festivities, where married Hindu women, predominantly in northern India, fast from sunrise till sunset without consuming even a drop of water and prayer for the long lives of their respective husbands. Read more

