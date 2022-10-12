'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’: Muslim man donates land for Hanuman temple in UP

A Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has offered a section of his property to the district government, so that a temple that falls on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway widening project can be relocated there.

The man, Babu Ali, donated one 'bigha' (0.65 hectares) of land near NH-24 to the administration, so that the temple could be shifted, additional district magistrate (administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tilhar deputy district magistrate Rashi Krishna said legal formalities for transferring the land to the government have been completed. Krishna who was all praises for Ali, said the man upheld the “Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb”, a term used to refer to the fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures in the country.

In a similar incident, a Chennai-based Muslim couple had donated ₹1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), earlier in the month of September.

The donations were made by Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani and included ₹87 lakh in furniture and utensils for the newly built Sri Padmavathi Rest House and a draft for ₹15 lakh for the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON