To Macron, with love: Watch Ukraine's not-so ‘romantic' gesture for France

Published on Oct 12, 2022 04:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: France has so far delivered Caesar howitzers, portable air defence systems and heavy armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Emmanuel Macron, President of France, addresses United Nations.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

French maybe the most romantic language in the world but on Wednesday Ukraine's defence ministry posted a video on social media for France, “romantic” in its own way. In the 41-second clip on twitter, Ukraine gave a gentle nudge to France to show its love through weapons' supplies amid Russia's invasion.

The video posted by Ukraine's defence ministry came hours after a French security cabinet meeting held by President Emmanuel Macron in which France decided to take firm steps to "support Ukraine militarily" after the premier talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

France has so far delivered Caesar howitzers, portable air defence systems and heavy armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

Watch video here:

Following a barrage of Russian strikes on several Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Ukraine demanded its partners to provide more military supplies.

The clip made clear to France that Ukraine wanted more than just words and promises. "Romantic gestures take many forms," images on the video read as the classic "Je t'aime moi non plus" (I love you ... me neither) played in the background. The video featured lovers holding hands in Paris, chocolates, roses and Macron smiling with Zelensky.

"But if you really want to win our hearts... nothing beats 155mm heavy self-propelled artillery ... Many thanks France. Please send us more!"

While France's defence ministry announced on Tuesday that it was boosting its support to Romania, Lithuania and Estonia, it said nothing about Ukraine.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

