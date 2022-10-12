Home / World News / Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, Russia said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula.(AP)
AFP |

Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

Read more: Polish operator detects leak in pipeline that carries oil from Russia to Europe

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out