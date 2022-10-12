Home / World News / Ukraine says recaptured five settlements in Russia-occupied Kherson region

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv continues its counteroffensive drive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian flag waves on a street of the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region.(AFP)
AFP |

Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the key southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive drive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.

Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in 2 days: Minister

"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," the presidency said in its daily report.

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war + 1 more
