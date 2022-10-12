Ukraine says recaptured five settlements in Russia-occupied Kherson region

Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the key southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive drive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.

"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," the presidency said in its daily report.