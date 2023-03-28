Evening brief: Life term for Atiq Ahmad; Umesh Pal's mother seeks death penalty, and all the latest news

‘Have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath’: Umesh Pal’s mother demands death sentence for Atiq Ahmad Mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmad(PTI)

After gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to 'rigorous' life sentence by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, Shanti Devi, the victim's mother expressed dissatisfaction, demanded the death sentence and declared her faith in UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more

NASA shares stunning picture of 'jellyfish' galaxy 800 million light-years away

Several researchers throughout the world are still exploring and studying space. Every now and then several space agencies share stunning pictures and videos from space that leave us mesmerised. Now, another such picture that has caught the attention of many is a galaxy resembling a ‘jellyfish’ which is over 800 million light-years away. Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope captured the image of this galaxy. Read more

Watch: After Gayle's 'Virat Kohli kept blocking for my 100' remark, video of the incident takes internet by storm

Chris Gayle on Tuesday recalled Virat Kohli's stunning gesture for him during The Universe Boss' maiden season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Gayle joined RCB in the year 2011 and immediately made with mark with a whirlwind century. Incidentally, Gayle hit the first of his six IPL centuries against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, but found himself in a quandary. Gayle was batting on 98, when RCB needed just 2 to win and Virat Kohli was on strike. Kohli, then just 22, could have scored the winning runs but he deliberately played out the entire over to ensure Gayle for to his three-figure mark. It has been 12 years since Kohli's heart-touching gesture but Gayle remembers it as if it was just yesterday. Read more

Chiranjeevi honours SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani for Oscar win: 'This feat Telugus achieved...'

Actor Chiranjeevi on Monday honoured SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for bringing home the Academy Award for RRR at his son Ram Charan’s birthday bash. He took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the bash and wrote that their feat shall remain etched in history. RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu. Read more

UTI in women: Effective tips to deal with unitary tract infection

UTI (urinary tract infection) is more common in women than men. Usually a bacterial infection, it mainly affects kidneys, urethra, bladder, or urethra of a woman. It is estimated that around 40–50% of women experience one episode of UTI in their lives and 20–30% of may have subsequent episodes. Most UTI infections are related to bladder and urethra. The infection may spread to kidneys and cause serious health issues if not tackled on time. Women are said to be at an increased risk of UTI because their urethra - a tube from bladder to outside - is short and located close to the rectum; this enables bacteria to easily travel from skin, vagina, or rectum to the bladder. Menopause can also raise risk of UTI. Read more

