NASA shares stunning picture of 'jellyfish' galaxy 800 million light-years away

Several researchers throughout the world are still exploring and studying space. Every now and then several space agencies share stunning pictures and videos from space that leave us mesmerised. Now, another such picture that has caught the attention of many is a galaxy resembling a ‘jellyfish’ which is over 800 million light-years away. Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope captured the image of this galaxy. NASA's Hubble captures 'jellyfish' galaxy 800 million light-years away.(Instagram/@nasa)

"A 'jellyfish' galaxy, JW100, is seen in the lower right of this image from @NASAHubble. The streams of star-forming gas dripping from the disk of the galaxy resemble dangling tentacles, earning the galaxy its aquatic moniker," wrote Nasa as they shared the image.

They further wrote, "The long tentacles of this galaxy are caused by a process called ram pressure stripping, it occurs when galaxies collide with loose gases which are common in galaxy clusters."

As per Nasa, the right side of the image shows a galaxy that resembles a jellyfish and has dangling tentacles in shades of yellow, blue, and green. The top of the image shows two bright yellow blotches that are surrounded by a bright area of diffuse light. Since these galaxies presumably evolve by eating smaller galaxies, it's not uncommon for them to have several nuclei because their cores can take a long time to be absorbed.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over six lakh times. Many have even commented on the picture.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "The space is awesome." Another person wrote, "Galaxy is always so mesmerising." A third person shared, "Amazing view." "Absolutely mind-blowing!!! So beautiful! God created the heavens and the Earth," wrote a fourth.