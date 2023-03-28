'Atiq Ahmed sentenced to life but...': Umesh Pal's mother appeals to Yogi

After gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to 'rigorous' life sentence by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, Shanti Devi, the victim's mother expressed dissatisfaction, demanded the death sentence and declared her faith in UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Shanti Devi, mother of killed lawyer Umesh Pal, as she demands death sentence for Atiq Ahmed. (ANI)

"He (Atiq Ahmed) was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath…," news agency ANI quoted Shanti Devi as saying.

The MP-MLA court in Prayagraj sentenced Atiq Ahmed and two others - Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Haneef - to rigorous life terms and ordered them to pay ₹1 lakh relief to Umesh Pal's family. Fines of ₹5,000 were also imposed.

The court pronounced Ahmed and three others guilty in the kidnapping of lawyer Umesh Pal, the main witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Atiq and former corporator Dinesh Pasi were convicted under Section 364 A (kidnapping a person and the person being put in danger of being murdered) of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

Atiq Ahmed - also the prime accused in the murder of Umesh Pal - was brought to Prayagraj yesterday from Gujarat by a 45-member UP Police team. He was has been kept in a high-security barrack adjacent to a women's jail.