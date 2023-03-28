Who is Atiq Ahmed, sentenced to life term in Umesh Pal kidnapping case| 5 points

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and two others were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal on Tuesday. The accused have also been ordered to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to Pal's family. Umesh Pal - who was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal - was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (FILE PHOTO)