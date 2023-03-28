Home / India News / Who is Atiq Ahmed, sentenced to life term in Umesh Pal kidnapping case| 5 points

Who is Atiq Ahmed, sentenced to life term in Umesh Pal kidnapping case| 5 points

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 28, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and two others were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal on Tuesday.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and two others were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal on Tuesday. The accused have also been ordered to pay 1 lakh compensation to Pal's family. Umesh Pal - who was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal - was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (FILE PHOTO)
Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (FILE PHOTO)

Also read: Man wanted to 'welcome' UP gangster Atiq Ahmed with footwear garland | VIDEO

Here's all you need to know about the key accused - Atiq Ahmed:

  1. Atiq Ahmed is a former MP and a five-time MLA who has over a hundred criminal cases lodged against him - including the recent Umesh Pal kidnapping case.
  2. Atiq was allegedly involved in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal - who was shot dead in 2005.
  3. The gangster-turned-politician, along with his aides, had allegedly abducted Umesh Pal from a Land Cruiser vehicle near Phansi Imli of the Dhumanganj police station area and made him give a written statement that he did not witness the murder of Raju Pal and did not want to testify, reported ANI.
  4. Until Sunday, Ahmed was lodged in the Sabarmati jail for allegedly assaulting faculty members of an agricultural research institute in Prayagraj in 2016.
  5. Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj on Monday from Gujarat by a 45-member Uttar Pradesh Police team. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also dismissed his plea seeking protection during his custody with the UP Police.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prayagraj atiq ahmad
prayagraj atiq ahmad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out