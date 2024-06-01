Uttar Pradesh: NDA set for a big win again, predict exit polls

As voting for the 18th Lok Sabha election concludes, pollsters on June 1 predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh will improve its tally compared to the 2019 polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show in Varanasi on May 13. (AFP File Photo)

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament, the NDA is projected to win 69 to 74 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to secure 6 to 11 seats, according to Republic Bharat-Matrize.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Exit poll 2024 results: 5 pollsters predict over 350 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections



It has also predicted that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which stayed away from forging an alliance with both the BJP and Congress, may get zero seats in the Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be announced on June 4.

Meanwhile, NDTV-Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the BJP-led NDA has chances of winning between 68 to 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, it has given zero seats to the BSP and 12 to 16 seats to the INDIA alliance.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, sealed their pre-poll alliance on March 8. As part of the pact, the Congress fielded candidates in 17 seats.

Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha election exit polls

Another pollster, India News-D-Dynamics, predicted that the NDA can win 69 seats in the state. It has projected that the INDIA alliance can win 11 seats, while the BSP may get zero.

According to the News Nation Exit Poll, the NDA may get 67 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 11 seats and the BSP would be restricted to zero seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, of the 80 seats, the BJP won 62 seats, the BSP won 10, the SP won 5, AD(S) won 2, and Congress managed to secure only one seat.