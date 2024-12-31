Farmers intensify protests as SC deadline for Dallewal ends

A day before the Supreme Court’s deadline to shift him to a hospital, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday doubled down on his protest, calling for reinforcements at the Khanauri border while refusing medical attention on the 35th day of his fast-unto-death. Farmers block a road during a statewide strike against the central government in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

“We will not allow the morcha to be taken. Either we will win, or we will lay down our lives for this cause,” Dallewal said in a statement to supporters, warning that government forces were being mobilised.

“A large force has already been stationed in Patran. I urge everyone who participated in the Punjab Bandh, along with the people of Haryana, to come to the Khanauri Border in full strength.”

Tejvir Singh, a protester at the site, said Dallewal’s health had worsened in the past two days, with the leader unable to take water.

The apex court had given the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre if necessary. Farmers at the Khanauri protest site have stepped up security, apprehending forced medical intervention by authorities, people gathered there said.

A state government team led by former additional DGP Jaskaran Singh made several attempts to convince the fasting leader to accept medical help. Following his latest meeting with Dallewal at the protest site on Monday, Singh told reporters that while the leader was weak, his condition remained “stable.”

Government doctors collected blood samples for routine tests, which are conducted twice weekly.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa raised concerns about heavy police deployment at Patiala Police Lines. “Is this meant to intimidate or harm peaceful farmers, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal?” the leader of opposition asked on X, warning that chief minister Bhagwant Mann would “bear full responsibility” if any harm came to the farmers.

Much of Punjab was brought to a halt with a complete nine-hour shutdown on Monday, disrupting normal life. The bandh, called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, saw the suspension of rail operations and closure of shops and establishments from 7am to 4 pm.

The Northern Railways cancelled 150 trains operating under Delhi, Ambala, and Ferozepur divisions. Officials at the Ambala division reported that no train operated beyond Ambala Cantonment until operations resumed after 4 pm. Additional counters were arranged at key railway stations for ticket refunds.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said emergency and essential services were allowed to operate, including airport travel, job interviews, and weddings. “Punjabiyat has won. On behalf of both the forums, I want to thank three crore Punjabis for extending their full support to the bandh,” Pandher said.

The shutdown’s impact was particularly strong in the state’s Majha region, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran districts. Commercial hubs in Amritsar, including Hall Bazaar and Ranjit Avenue District Shopping complex, wore a deserted look. In Ludhiana, the industrial hub, over 1,700 buses ceased operations.

The state’s Malwa belt, comprising Faridkot, Fazilka, Moga, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa, and Bathinda districts, also saw a complete shutdown with protesters blocking rail tracks and highways. The Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts, reported similar disruptions.

In a related development, the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee has invited senior leaders of Samyukta Kisan Union (SKM) for talks next week, after Dallewal’s group declined to participate in discussions. The five-member committee, headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Justice Nawab Singh, has scheduled meetings with farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal on January 3 and Joginder Singh Ugrahan on January 4.

The SKM, an umbrella group of 32 farmer unions, has not joined the ongoing Kisan Andolan 2.0 led by Pandher and Dallewal. Senior SKM leaders have confirmed their participation in the talks with the apex court-appointed committee.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13, demanding legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.