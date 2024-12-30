No breakthrough for Punjab yet, Dallewal refuses medical aid

With less than 48 hours left in the December 31 deadline for the Punjab government to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 34th day on Sunday, to accept medical aid, no breakthrough could be achieved till late in the night despite intensified efforts by the state government. The additional director general of police Jaskaran Singh with farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in Khanauri on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)

A delegation, led by the retired additional director general of police (ADGP) Jaskaran Singh, met Dallewal, on Sunday evening, in an attempt to convince the fasting leader. But the efforts proved unsuccessful. Later, the retired cop met him alone but to no avail.

A senior police officer revealed, “We can only request him (Dallewal) to understand the gravity of the situation. Despite repeated attempts, we haven’t been able make any breakthrough so far.”

Farmer leader Sukhjeet Singh said the Punjab government officials had held meetings with Dallewal twice and come up with proposals, but the latter had rejected it.

“There will be a third meeting with Punjab officials on Sunday night. If they can ensure a meeting of the farmers with the Centre, there is a possibility of Dallewal taking medical aid,” he added.

Farmers, primarily from Punjab, have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13, after their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leaders said it is up to the government and other constitutional bodies to decide whether it wants to use force to evict the senior farm leader.

Alleging that the government has been trying to defame farmers and suppressing the ongoing agitation right from the beginning of the stir, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said they continue their protest peacefully following the “Gandhian principles”.

A narrative is being built that the farmers are stubborn, Kohar alleged, and told reporters at Khanauri: “It is the Centre that is adopting such an attitude (of being stubborn), not listening to us and not paying any attention to farmers’ demands.”

“We are continuing our agitation by adopting Gandhian principles. Our agitations have proven that, despite enduring so much due to the government’s oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner,” he said. “We are following these principles. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal ji.”

He also appealed to the “people of the country” to turn up in large numbers at the Khanauri border, claiming that their agitation to press for various demand has “reached a decisive stage”. “We are on the threshold of victory. We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake,” Kohar said.

The ongoing farmers’ protests, supported by organisations such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have drawn national attention.

Meanwhile, both farmer organisations have called for a Punjab bandh on Monday, claiming their strike call has received strong support from transporters, traders, employees and other sections of society. Emergency services will be exempted from the bandh call, a farmer leader said.

Agitating farmers have also called for a “kisan mahapanchayat” at the Khanauri protest site on January 4 to chalk out the future course of their protests.

On Saturday, a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital. The top court gave the state government the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if required.

During the hearing, the Punjab government expressed helplessness, claiming it is facing huge resistance from the protesting farmers who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital. The top court also termed the conduct of some farmer leaders accompanying Dallewal surprising and questionable.

In a video message the same day, Dallewal, however, dismissed the claims. “I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report to the Supreme Court, and who spread this misconception that I have been kept hostage? Where did such a thing come from?” the senior farmer leader, who has so far refused medical treatment, questioned.

“Seven lakh farmers in this country have committed suicide due to debt. Saving farmers is necessary, therefore, I am sitting here. I am not under anyone’s pressure,” he added.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the demands of the farmers. Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence during the previous round of farmers’ protest.

The Punjab government has formed a team of doctors to monitor the fasting farmer leader’s health round-the-clock. His health is said to have deteriorated further, with his blood pressure dropping significantly.

On Saturday, climate activist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk met Dallewal at the Khanauri protest site and extended support.

Wangchuk, who himself had sat on a fast-unto-death and ended it after 16 days on October 21 this year following receiving a letter from the Centre on future talks about the Union Territory’s administration, told reporters that his meeting with Dallewal was “mainly to bring good wishes and warm support on behalf of the people of Ladakh”.

Earlier, a “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel of Haryana. Their previous attempts to march to the national capital on February 13 and February 21 this year also resulted in clashes between the protesters and security personnel.

(With agency inputs)