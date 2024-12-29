‘Up to Centre to decide on using force to evict fasting Dallewal': Farmer leader

Protesting farmer leaders at the Khanauri border said on Sunday that it is up to the Centre to decide whether to use force to evict their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose health has been deteriorating due to his indefinite hunger strike. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal rests during his hunger strike, at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district. (File image)(PTI)

Dallewal, whose protest entered its 34th day on Sunday, has been insisting that the Centre initiate a dialogue with the protesting farmers over their demands, including a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

“We want to make it clear that the Centre, right from day one, has been trying to defame and suppress our agitation,” farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI.

He also alleged that a narrative of farmers being “stubborn” is being built and instead accused the Centre of adopting such an attitude by “not paying attention to farmers' demands”.

“We are continuing our agitation by adopting Gandhian principles. Our agitations have proven that, despite enduring so much due to the government's oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner,” Kohar said.

“We are following these principles. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal ji,” he added.

Kohar also said that the Centre and constitutional bodies will be responsible for “whatever situation arises”.

He also appealed to the “people of the country” to turn up in large numbers at the Khanauri border, claiming that their agitation has “reached a decisive stage”. “We are on the threshold of victory. We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake,” he added.

Supreme Court on Dallewal's health

The farmer leaders' statement comes as the Supreme Court has strongly criticised the Punjab government over its inability to implement the court's directives.

The state government has insisted that forcing medical help on Dallewal would only complicate the tense atmosphere.

The top court also suggested that Dallewal may be under pressure from other farmer leaders not to seek medical help. Granting time until December 31, the court also granted the state liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre if necessary.

Dallewal had rejected the court's apprehension that other farmer leaders pressured him. “I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report to the Supreme Court and spread the misconception that I have been kept hostage? Where did such a thing come from? Seven lakh farmers in this country have committed suicide due to debt. Saving farmers is necessary; therefore, I am sitting here. I am not under anyone's pressure,” the farmer leader had said.

(With PTI inputs)